Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests
Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day.
Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple stab wounds and the case is being treated as murder.
Three men aged 32, 59 and 33 were arrested after a police raid in Gleadless, in the city, on Monday.
It brings the number of arrests in this case to four, said South Yorkshire Police.
On Monday the 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three of these men have been released on bail under investigation, said the force.
Layton Morris, 26, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, was previously arrested and charged with assisting an offender. He was remanded in custody, it added.
The funeral for Mr Byrne, 26, was held in Sheffield on 9 February.
