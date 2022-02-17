Drunk lorry driver Petro Dziadevuch stopped by other truckers on A1(M)
- Published
Two lorry drivers used their vehicles to stop a 44-tonne wagon with a drunk man behind the wheel on a stretch of the A1(M) in Yorkshire.
They stopped Petro Dziadevuch, 65, of no fixed abode, after they spotted him driving erratically on the northbound carriageway near Doncaster on Sunday.
A roadside breath test revealed the Polish national was almost five times the drink-drive limit.
He was jailed for four months by Doncaster magistrates on Tuesday.
Sgt Mark Smith, a roads policing officer with South Yorkshire Police, said Dziadevuch was so drunk he was unfit for questioning for more than 16 hours while in police custody.
"Dash cam footage of the incident shows how the lorry drivers... used their own vehicles to bring Dziadevuch to a stop and immediately called 999," he said.
They "showed the majority of those who drive lorries for a living understand the dangers large vehicles pose to other road users", he added.
"I would like to thank them for stopping a serious or fatal incident from occurring."
In addition to the 16-week jail sentence, Dzaidevuch was disqualified from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and court costs of £85.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.