PC William Sampson: Officer accused of baton assault found dead
- Published
A South Yorkshire Police officer who was accused of hitting a teenage football fan with a baton has been found dead a month before his trial.
PC William Sampson, known as Billy, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding the 16-year-old fan while on duty in Barnsley on 8 February 2020.
Mr Sampson, 27, who denied the charge, was due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 7 March.
His death was not being treated as suspicious, according to police.
The South Yorkshire force added it was "incredibly saddened" by news of PC Sampson's death.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with Billy's family and loved ones and they will be offered our full support."
Mr Sampson was accused of hitting the teenager in an altercation on Midland Street in Barnsley following a match between Barnsley FC and Sheffield Wednesday.
The thoughts of South Yorkshire Police Federation are with the family, friends of and close colleagues of PC Billy Sampson, who has died. pic.twitter.com/YOoXsiL4kZ— South Yorks Police Federation (@SYPolFed) February 15, 2022
