Joevester Takyi-Sarpong: Man in court accused of Doncaster murder
- Published
A 26-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in South Yorkshire.
Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, 18, was found dead on Catherine Street, Doncaster, on 1 November last year. His body was discovered by a member of the public.
Jordan Davies, of no fixed address, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was remanded until his trial.
He is next due before the same court on 18 July.
