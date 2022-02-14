Rotherham: Man's body found close to car crash site
- Published
A man's body has been found close to a crashed car in South Yorkshire.
It was thought the blue BMW 320D, which was being driven along Kingsforth Lane in Rotherham just after 20:00 GMT on Friday, had gone out of control after a bend, police said.
The 30-year-old man was found by officers outside the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said it was believed the man had been inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the vehicle before the crash, has been asked to contact the South Yorkshire force.
Officers said they particularly wanted to speak to anyone with dash cam footage from the scene at around the time of the crash.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.