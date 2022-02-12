Joevester Takyi-Sarpong: Man charged with Doncaster murder
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed to death in South Yorkshire.
Joevester Takyi-Sarpong, 18, was found dead on Catherine Street, Doncaster, on 1 November last year. His body was discovered by a member of the public.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from stab wounds.
South Yorkshire Police said Jordan Davies, of no fixed address, has been charged and is due to appear before Doncaster magistrates later.
