Agita Geslere killing: Son detained for killing mother
A man who fatally stabbed his mother in a bedroom has been detained indefinitely.
Agita Geslere, 61, was attacked at her house on Brierfield Close, Barnsley, on 25 May 2021.
At Sheffield Crown Court, son Renars Geslers, 31, admitted her manslaughter due to diminished responsibility
He was made subject of a hospital order with conditions preventing his release unless approved by the Ministry of Justice.
A family member told police they had heard Ms Geslere screaming from a bedroom at about 00:30 BST on 25 May last year.
They left their own room and saw the defendant attacking his mother.
When they tried to intervene, Geslers pushed them away and closed the door.
He later fled the flat before telling a neighbour to "call the police".
When officers attended the defendant's home on Hoyle Mill Road, Barnsley, they found him washing items of clothing and he was arrested.
Geslers had originally been charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and he was sentenced on 28 January.
Det Insp Adam Watkinson said it had been a "harrowing and violent" case which had shocked the local community.
"This incident will have torn a family apart, and we hope that the conclusion of this case will help them begin to move forward from what happened," he said.
