Bradley Hardy death: Motorcyclist who died was gentle giant - family
- Published
A grieving family has paid tribute to a motorcyclist who died in a crash, saying he was a "gentle giant".
Bradley Hardy, 28, was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta in Wath-upon-Dearne, South Yorkshire, on 9 January.
Mr Hardy was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
His family said in a statement: "Bradley was loved by so many there are no words to describe the pain we are going through."
They added:"We are truly heartbroken and life will never be the same without our happy, loving, caring, polite son, grandson, brother and uncle.
"Fly high our gentle giant until we meet again."
Mr Hardy's funeral is to be held at St Thomas' Church in Kilnhurt, at 13:30 GMT on Friday, the family said.
The 18-year-old male car driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has since been released under investigation, said South Yorkshire Police.
