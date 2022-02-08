Khuram Javed: Shot man killed after street confrontation, court told
A solicitor was shot dead on a footpath next to a church during a confrontation with three men, a jury has heard.
Khuram Javed, 30, was hit three times after he and a group of friends pursued his killers through Sheffield, a court was told.
Sheffield Crown Court heard the chase began after the defendants were seen "loitering" near a car.
Tinashe Kampira, 20, and a second man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
A third man, Atif Mohammed, 20, was not fit to stand trial or enter a plea, judge Mrs Justice Lambert said.
Craig Hassall QC, prosecuting, told jurors Mr Javed had been due to travel to Bradford with the group of four friends on 10 April last year.
Prior to this, he said, the men had been socialising at a flat near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football ground.
As they prepared to leave at about 21:30 BST, Mr Hassall said, one friend called the others to say the three defendants had been seen near one of the group's parked car.
The prosecutor said CCTV footage played to the jury showed the trio waiting by a tile warehouse car park, with the unnamed defendant standing "like a sentry" near the exit.
Kais Raja, the friend who had made the call, felt uneasy about the males "loitering" near his car, Mr Hassall said, and so the others drove to the car park.
The CCTV footage then showed the defendants running towards Countess Road and St Mary's Church, followed by the five other men in two cars.
Mr Javed and his group of friends went towards the church following the other men, with witnesses then hearing a number of loud bangs.
They later realised the noises were gunshots and ran to safety, the court heard.
The prosecution described the footpath as being in "relatively confined surroundings" alongside the church, with eight shots being fired from a handgun.
Mr Javed was hit three times, with a shot piercing his heart and lungs. He was also stabbed once, Mr Hassall said.
Mr Kampira also denies possessing an offensive weapon and a charge of assisting an offender.
The second man, who cannot be named, also denies possessing a firearm.
Atif Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, was deemed to have a low IQ and could not stand trial, the judge ruled.
The jury has been asked to decide if he did the acts alleged against him.
Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohamed, 22, of The Greenway, Sheffield, are also charged with assisting an offender in connection with the case.
They are accused of driving one of the defendants to a "safe house" in Berkshire. Both deny the offence.
The trial, which is expected to last until mid-March, continues.
