Sheffield shooting: Lamborghini driver injured
A Lamborghini driver suffered gunshot wounds when his vehicle was fired upon.
The 20-year-old was injured as he drove along Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, at about 01:40 GMT, South Yorkshire Police said.
He abandoned the car in Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses, where two others were waiting in a white Rolls Royce which took him to Sheffield Rugby Club.
The victim is receiving treatment for serious injuries "consistent with firearms discharge", police said.
Officers also found gunshot damage to both cars, but said the other people inside the Rolls Royce were not injured.
Forensics officers have been inspecting the Lamborghini Urus in Whirlowdale Road, and the area remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
A section of Ecclesall Road has also been closed off by police.
Det Supt Paul Murphy said: "I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.
"Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured."
