Sheffield: Council calls halt to 'expensive' speed bumps
Traffic calming measures such as speed bumps will no longer be fitted to some roads in Sheffield as they cost too much, the city council has said.
New 20mph zones, including one outside a primary school, would only feature traffic signs and road markings due to government cuts, the authority said.
In a letter to residents, transport planner Lisa Blakemore said the council could "no longer afford such schemes".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Blakemore wrote in her letter that speed humps had previously been installed in 20mph areas to keep speeds low.
However, she added that "while those schemes have been very successful, they are also very expensive".
A new advisory 20mph scheme outside Lydgate Infant School in Crosspool would not feature any physical traffic calming measures such as bumps or chicanes, Sheffield City Council said.
Ms Blakemore told residents: "Cuts to the funding we receive from central government for transport-related projects mean we can no longer afford such schemes.
"Therefore, new 20mph limits will be indicated by traffic signs and road markings only. This is less expensive and allows us to reduce speeds in more residential areas."
Flashing lights outside the school would remind drivers of the advisory limit during busy pick-up and drop-off times, she said.
In response to a Freedom of Information request in 2019, South Yorkshire Police said it would not enforce 20mph speed zones and confirmed no drivers had been prosecuted for exceeding those limits,
