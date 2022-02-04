Lord Ahmed: Ex Labour peer jailed for child sex offences
A former Labour peer convicted of sexually abusing two children has been jailed for five years and six months.
Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was found guilty in January of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl in the 1970s.
The repeated sexual abuse happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Lavender said his actions had had "profound and lifelong effects" on the victims.
