Sheffield Springs Academy: Appeal after armed intruder enters school
A staff member and pupils at a school in Sheffield were threatened by an armed man and an accomplice who had entered the site, police have said.
The two males, aged between 15 and 20, one carrying a knife, entered Sheffield Springs Academy on Hurlfield Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A 16-year-old boy from Sheffield had since been arrested on suspicion of affray, according to police.
Anyone with footage of the incident has been asked to contact officers.
The pair entered the school at about 15:15 GMT and left at 15:20 GMT, officers said.
The armed male was described as wearing a black coat with the hood up.
The other was described as white with a red coat on and a snood around his face.
Neither were pupils at the secondary school, South Yorkshire Police said.
Sarah Gilmour, the force's Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods in Sheffield, said: "We are aware of footage of the alleged incident circulating on social media.
"We are requesting to see it to help us build a complete picture of the alleged incident and what happened."
Anyone with footage has been asked to email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.
