Kate Josephs: Independent investigation on Cabinet Office lockdown party
An independent investigator will be appointed to lead a probe into a council boss who had a leaving party during lockdown.
Sheffield chief executive Kate Josephs, who led the government's Covid-19 taskforce, had drinks at her previous Cabinet Office job in December 2020.
A cross-party council committee has been set up to look into the matter and decide if any action needs to be taken.
Ms Josephs has apologised for attending the gathering and is on paid leave.
Last week, a report by civil servant Sue Gray into allegations of rule-breaking in government named the event as one of 12 being investigated by police.
Sheffield City Council said the independent investigator would "report back to the committee once their investigation is complete".
Labour leader of the council Terry Fox said he understood "a real strength of feeling in Sheffield" about the issue.
"I'd like to thank the committee for their hard work and careful deliberations over recent days," he said.
"They have come to the conclusion that an independent investigation is needed, and we will share further information on that after they have met next week."
Ms Josephs, who began her £190,000-a-year Sheffield role in January 2021, said in a statement last month that she was "truly sorry" for joining the event, held while London was under Tier 3 restrictions, which banned most indoor mixing between people from different households.
She also apologised "unreservedly" to the people of Sheffield, who she said had "suffered greatly during this pandemic".
Lord Paul Scriven, Lib Dem leader of Sheffield Council from 2008 to 2011, had called for Ms Josephs to resign saying her position was "untenable".
