Doncaster: Sixth man arrested in town centre murder inquiry
A sixth person has been arrested over the deaths of a teenager and man who were fatally stabbed in Doncaster.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died following an incident between a group on Silver Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
Another man, also 19, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, has been released on bail.
Two other men, both aged 41, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation, the force said.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed and an 18-year-old man who was arrested for a public order offence have been released without charge, according to police.
Officers said the incident involved a number of young men and a post-mortem examination found the fatally injured pair, both from Doncaster, died as a result of stab wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
