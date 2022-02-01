Doncaster: Three further arrests in town centre murder inquiry
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager and a man were stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died following an incident between a group on Silver Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man remained in custody for questioning.
Two other men, both aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.
Both have since been released under investigation, it added.
A 17-year-old boy previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed, and an 18-year-old man arrested for a public order offence has been released without charge, a police spokesperson said.
Officers said the incident involved a number of young men and a post-mortem examination found the fatally-injured pair, both from Doncaster, died as a result of stab wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
