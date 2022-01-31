Nearly 200 drain covers stolen in Doncaster in three days
Thieves have stolen 160 metal storm drain covers in a three-day spree.
The grates, also known as gully covers, disappeared from locations around Doncaster between 14 and 17 January.
Holes in the road as a result of the missing grids pose a risk of "serious harm" to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists.
Police urged anyone who spots a missing drain cover to report it, while the local council warned replacing them could cost thousands of pounds.
South Yorkshire officers said two-thirds of the thefts happened in south-east Doncaster, with Thorne, Barnby Dun, Edenthorpe and Moorends targeted.
Insp Alison Carr of South Yorkshire Police said reports of the thefts were on the rise and it was a "serious issue that can cause real problems within local communities".
"We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry," she said. "Investigations are very much ongoing to locate those carrying out these thefts."
