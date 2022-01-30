Doncaster: Boy, 17, and man fatally stabbed in town centre named
A teenager and a man who were stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre have been named by police.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died following an altercation between a group on Silver Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday.
A third stabbed man, aged 18, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail, police added.
The incident involved a number of young men, South Yorkshire Police said, and started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside a KFC.
A post-mortem examination found the fatally-injured pair, both from Doncaster, died as a result of stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said officers were doing "everything we can to bring those responsible to justice".
"The community who live, visit and work in the town centre will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as the murder investigation continues at pace.
"I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community," he added.
A police cordon, which was in place around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street, was in place for several hours but has since been lifted.
Witnesses are asked to get in touch with officers.
