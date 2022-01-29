Doncaster: Boy, 17, and man die in double fatal town centre stabbing
- Published
A teenage boy and a man have died following a stabbing in Doncaster town centre, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a property on Silver Street at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday to reports of an "altercation".
Three people were found stabbed, South Yorkshire Police said. A 17-year-old died in hospital while a 21-year-old man died at the scene.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the deaths.
An 18-year-old man remains in hospital with minor injuries.
Doncaster District Commander, T/Ch Supt Ian Proffitt, said: "There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation.
"Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their inquiries.
South Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A police cordon is in place around Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street until tomorrow.
The public are asked to avoid the area, police added.
