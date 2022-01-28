Covid: Man fined £1,100 for lockdown breach cooking trip
A man who claimed he had gone to cook for a friend's daughter has been found guilty of lockdown breaches and fined.
Mark Ollier, 49, was caught visiting the woman, who has ADHD, in November 2020 when indoor gatherings of two or more people were banned.
He was fined £440 last May but claimed he was unaware of the court date and applied for a fresh hearing.
Magistrates in Sheffield ruled that ADHD was not covered by exceptions for vulnerable people and fined him £1,100.
Prosecutor Ellis Willsdon told the court Ollier, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley, was found inside a house on Crowder Avenue, Sheffield, on 28 November 2020 with the woman.
The hearing was told Ollier had contacted the court since his last hearing and said he had been asked to prepare a meal at the woman's house by her mother.
Ollier, who denied breaching regulations, had also said the daughter's ADHD meant she couldn't "be left to cook for herself", the court heard.
Under legislation in place at the time there were exceptions for delivering goods to a vulnerable person and for providing care or assistance to a vulnerable person.
Magistrates were not persuaded that the exceptions applied in Ollier's case but said they believed his breach was "reckless" rather than deliberate.
Ollier, who was not present, was fined £1,100, ordered to pay a surcharge of £110 and told to pay £110 towards the costs of the prosecution.
