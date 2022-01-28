Naomi Colcomb: Stephen Dunford jailed for fatal Sheffield hit-and-run
A man serving a life sentence for a drive-by shooting has admitted killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash two years before he was jailed.
Stephen Dunford sped through a red light and hit Naomi Colcomb, 28, on St Mary's Gate in Sheffield in October 2018 before fleeing the scene.
He was sentenced to six years at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday for causing her death by dangerous driving.
Dunford, 27, was jailed in 2020 for shooting a 12-year-old boy.
After sentencing, Ms Colcomb's mother, Sabine Heiliger, thanked the people who had "been helping to keep Naomi's memory alive".
She added: "I feel some relief that Stephen Dunford has at last been held to account for Naomi's death, even though nothing will ever make up for the loss of her life or ease the pain."
Police said Dunford, who was under the influence of drugs at the time, hit Ms Colcomb as she crossed the road in the early hours of 13 October 2018.
Gang member Dunford didn't stop and the vehicle he was driving, a Fiat Punto, was found on fire in the city later that morning.
Soon after, he took a taxi back past the scene to "find out the extent of his actions", before going to Skegness in Lincolnshire to lay low.
Dunford was identified as the driver after an an extensive and complex investigation, said South Yorkshire Police.
Det Ch Insp Rob Platts said he was pleased Dunford "finally saw some sort of sense and admitted his guilt".
Dunford was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 19 years, in October 2020 for attempted murder and firearms offences after the drive-by shooting in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on 12 January, 2020.
The six year sentence for Ms Colcomb's death is to run concurrently.
