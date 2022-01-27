Barnsley mum's 'desperate' social media plea for kidney donor
A mum desperate for a kidney transplant has taken to social media in a search for a match.
Ann Gath, 42, has a rare genetic condition and undergoes three bouts of dialysis a week which leaves her "exhausted".
The mum-of-five, from Barnsley, said her appeal had an "amazing response", with up to 30 people offering to donate their organs.
She hopes it will highlight the transplant waiting list.
In 2017 Ms Gath was told by doctors she had a rare genetic condition called Autosomal Dominant Tubulointerstitial Kidney Disease.
She says dialysis leaves her feeling wiped out and even opening a tin of beans can stop her in her tracks.
"It's hard because I'm living this life where in my mind I want to get up every day and want to build this nice life for me and my children, but my body just stops me," she said.
Realising she was "in dire need" of a transplant following kidney failure and subsequent dialysis, Ms Gath appealed for potential donors to come forward.
This was her second appeal after the first didn't attract the right match.
Across England, there are more than 4,450 people currently waiting for a kidney transplant, a 125% increase on the previous year, NHS figures show.
The waiting time on the transplant list is about three years, Ms Gath said.
"I'm lucky that I'm able to have a transplant, but it seems unfair. I still have children. This waiting forever feeling is exhausting," she said.
"I don't want to leave my family without a mother, I fear for that more than I fear for my life.
"I feel pathetic but it is that hard some days." she added.
An "overwhelming response" to her plea has seen dozens of people come forward to offer their suitable O- or O+ kidney, Ms Gath said.
"It kind of makes me think: 'Wow, there's some amazing people out there who are so selfless and so kind'."
