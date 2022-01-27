York Roman Quarter: New plans submitted after rejection
Redesigned plans for a Roman Quarter development in York have been submitted.
Initial proposals for the Rougier Street project, which included a Roman-themed attraction and 10-storey building, were rejected in 2021.
One councillor described the plans as an "ugly duckling of a building".
The new plans consist of two buildings instead of one and developers say both will be lower than neighbouring structures.
North Star, which is working with the applicant, said they had worked closely with the council to "ensure that the new proposals offer as many benefits as possible and address the reasons for refusal".
Rougier Street Developments, which owns the site, and partners York Archaeological Trust (YAT) say redeveloping the area will generate £315m over 30 years and create 625 new jobs.
Rejecting the initial plan, councillors expressed concerns about the height of the building and lack of affordable housing.
The developers said the new design featured two distinct buildings, rather than the single one originally proposed, replacing the existing Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar.
The development will also include an 88-room hotel, 153 apartments and 25,000 sq ft (2,322 sq metres) of office space.
The Roman-attraction, to be called Eboracum - the Roman name for York, would be twice the size of the Jorvik Centre, which the YAT also runs. A two-year archaeological dig is also planned.
David Jennings, YAT's chief executive, said the Jorvik Centre was only approved on a second application and hoped councillors could be persuaded by the fresh plan.
"What is also important to recognise is that this is an incredibly rare opportunity: the location, quality of archaeological deposits and partnership of developer and archaeological charity is highly unlikely to be offered to the city again," he said.
A date for the council to consider the application has not been set.
