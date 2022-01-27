Doncaster woman jailed over stiletto heel attack in bar
- Published
A woman who kicked another woman in the face with her stiletto heel in a bar attack has been jailed for 15 months.
Thereese Soper, 29, from Doncaster, admitted a Section 20 wounding offence at Sheffield Crown Court.
The "unprovoked attack" which took place in a bar in Doncaster on 11 January 2020 saw Soper punch her victim before kicking her, police said.
The 33-year-old woman was left with significant facial injuries caused by Soper's heel.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim had been socialising at Jacques Bar in Lazarus Court when Soper, of St Catherine's Avenue, became confrontational towards her.
The woman required hospital treatment after the assault.
Det Con Danielle Green said: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent woman in a busy bar.
"Soper's behaviour was unjustified, unnecessary and dangerous.
"I am pleased her sentencing reflects the severity of the injury caused."
