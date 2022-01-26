Sheffield City Councillor's face mask pull broke code of conduct
- Published
A councillor has been found in breach of code of conduct rules for pulling down a man's face covering during a picket line fracas.
Tony Damms removed the man's mask as councillors became involved in an angry exchange during a strike by University of Sheffield staff in December.
The incident, caught on video, came after Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox was called a "scab".
A standards board inquiry found Mr Damms' behaviour was "unacceptable".
The panel's report said Labour group whip Mr Damms had "failed to respect the member of the public's right to personal space and behaved in a manner which could bring the council into disrepute".
It added: "The wearing of face coverings in the current climate of a pandemic is culturally acceptable, appropriate and demonstrates responsible behaviour.
"Mr Damms' behaviour in attempting to remove the face covering was unacceptable."
The board ruled he must have a refresher with the monitoring officer on acceptable behaviour and conduct, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Responding to the findings, Mr Damms said: "The man was very aggressive and I pulled down his face covering to hear him better. I will be acting on the guidance I'm given."
Mr Damms' actions during the incident on 1 December were reported by former Labour Party member Martha Foulds.
Reacting to the panel's ruling, Ms Foulds, who quit the Labour Party the day after the row, said: "Whatever the excuse, moving someone's face covering during a pandemic that has killed millions of people around the world is simply unacceptable.
"All councillors are expected to uphold high standards of conduct and show leadership at all times. As a Labour group whip, Coun Damms' responsibility is even greater."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.