Barnsley Dearne Academy pupils' double win after guinea pig plea
Pupils at a Yorkshire school who made a heartfelt plea to a teacher for a class pet guinea pig have been rewarded by being told they should get two instead.
Year 7 students at Astrea Academy Dearne in Barnsley wrote letters promising if they got a pet they would clean up after it and read to it.
Teacher Ryan Purdy sent a reply saying no, before adding they should instead get two as just one might be lonely.
Mr Purdy said: "They've gone crazy and keep asking when we're getting them."
In his reply, Mr Purdy said the most convincing argument had come from one pupil who had promised to clean their bedroom if they were allowed a pet.
Received so many letters demanding a class pet. Couldn't help myself but send a cheeky reply pic.twitter.com/uJScwRYzQU— Mr R Purdy (@DearneSenco) January 20, 2022
Writing back to the children, he said: "I enjoyed the thought you had that you would each take turns reading to the guinea pig and I can imagine this lovely, fluffy animal would very much appreciate you reading your books aloud.
"I am also thankful to a member of the class for pointing out the difference between dogs, cats, fish and guinea pigs.
"I have never had a guinea pig myself, but yes, I think you are right, they do eat hay and grass, and perhaps some vegetables too."
His letter continued that he had thought about the proposal, before adding: "It would be wrong for us to purchase a guinea pig as a class pet."
However, he finished with the unexpected conclusion: "I worry that a single guinea pig would become lonely. I suggest we purchase TWO guinea pigs!"
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Mr Purdy, director of special educational needs and disabilities at the school, said the children had been asking every day since when the new additions would arrive.
He said the pets would be therapeutic for the children, who had faced a "tough couple of years with school closures" due to the Covid pandemic.
Mr Purdy said the school now needed help finding two suitable guinea pigs and building them a home.
