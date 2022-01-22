South Yorkshire Mayor: Two parties announce candidates for election
- Published
The Green Party and the Yorkshire Party have each announced their candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor.
Dan Jarvis, the present incumbent and the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, announced in September he would not seek re-election in May 2022.
Mr Jarvis was elected as the first South Yorkshire Mayor in 2018.
Powers approved by Parliament gave the mayor and combined authority control over transport, strategic planning and skills in the region.
South Yorkshire's election uses a supplementary vote system where voters express a first and second preference.
No other candidates have yet been announced.
Bex Whyman: The Green Party
Ms Wyman, from Dore near Sheffield, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I want to stand to give people a voice. I come from a place where I had to choose between putting my heating on or eating tea that night.
"I'm a senior analyst at the minute so I'm not in any council position. So I come from a place where I know and understand business."
Simon Biltcliffe: The Yorkshire Party
Dr Biltcliffe, from Barnsley, said: "I'm running for mayor because I want the whole of South Yorkshire to balance economic well-being with environmental gain and social justice - a fairer society all round.
"I'll also be campaigning for more powerful devolution and our fair share of funding on education, transport, health employment and social care provision."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.