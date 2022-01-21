Fatjon Oruci: Further arrest in New Year's Day murder probe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally beaten and stabbed on New Year's Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, died on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, having suffered "catastrophic injuries", South Yorkshire Police said.
A 25-year-old man from North London was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Thursday and has since been released under investigation.
Six people have now been arrested in connection with Mr Oruci's death.
Two men, aged 23 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released and are no longer being treated as suspects in the investigation, police said.
A fourth man, aged 33, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a fifth man, aged 44, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.
