Mystery dog illness sees north of England 'spike'
A mystery illness in dogs which was previously linked to beach walks has been spreading among canines inland.
Some owners have said their dogs have vomited and suffered diarrhoea due to an unknown sickness after walks.
The British Veterinary Association said reports of the bug had "spiked" in Yorkshire and the North East, with cases "more widespread than usual".
Dog owners have said most cases were mild, with only a few animals needing veterinary treatment.
A spate of cases of dogs in coastal areas becoming ill following walks on nearby beaches had previously been reported.
But the British Veterinary Association said more cases were now being reported to vets much further inland and involving dogs who had not been to a beach.
Sheffield dog walker Ali Cutting said a quarter of the animals she regularly walked had been hit by the bug, and it was unclear from where they had caught it.
Ms Cutting said: "Most of them have been mild, but one of my dogs, Rocco, had it quite badly. He had to go to the vets for four or five days, but thankfully all OK now."
Meanwhile, Helen Reed, from Leeds, said Rex, her three-year-old springer spaniel, became ill two weeks ago.
"On Sunday, it just started with diarrhoea and we thought he might have picked something up on his walk, eaten something a bit funny.
"Then, on the Monday, he was just being sick absolutely everywhere."
Rex did not need treatment at a vets, but Ms Reed said it was important for dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets.
Tom Ward, a vet in Guiseley, Leeds, said practices in his area had seen a rise in owners coming to them concerned about their sick dogs.
"It's rare for them to need hospitalising. I wouldn't be unduly worried. Vets see vomiting and diarrhoea every day," he said.
The British Veterinary Association said at the moment there was not enough evidence to firmly determine where the sickness had come from after cases were first reported near beaches.
Association president Dr Justine Shotton said: "We are aware of a recent spike in cases of dogs falling ill from gastroenteritis-like symptoms in several parts of Yorkshire and North East England.
"Vets see gastroenteritis cases relatively commonly in practice, but numbers seem to be increasing and more widespread than usual."
Dr Shotton added that while most cases were mild, some dogs "may need hospitalisation with a drip".
It was possible the current virus was a seasonal illness, Dr Shotton said.
"We saw something similar a couple of years ago and the latest data from the University of Liverpool's veterinary surveillance database points to the spike being part of normal seasonal variation at the moment.
"Our advice to concerned owners is to contact their local vet for prompt treatment if their dog shows any signs of illness, such as vomiting and diarrhoea," she said.
