Peaty's Steel City Downhill returns to Sheffield post-lockdown
A mountain bike event billed as the "biggest little race in the world" is returning after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Peaty's Steel City Downhill takes place in Greno Woods, Sheffield, on Saturday.
The race was founded by a group of local riders in 2011, including champion racer Steve Peat, who is among a number of elite riders taking part.
All proceeds go to maintaining the trails and to supporting mountain bike projects around the city.
The race, which is organised by a team of volunteers, is run as a not-for-profit event.
"It's an event for the community, by the community, with the sole purpose of raising money to keep the trails in Greno great and have a bloody good time in the process," organisers said.
The event attracts over 200 entries, and 3,000 spectators, and is open to riders of all ages and abilities.
Some new features have also been introduced for the 2022 event, including bigger berms and gaps, officials said.
Organisers said they were also trying to make the event as sustainable as possible this year, and urged anyone attending to play their part in "leaving these woods cleaner than we found them".
Greno Woods is a nature reserve owned and managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.
