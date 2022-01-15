Kate Josephs: Sheffield Council boss 'must stand down'
- Published
The chief executive of Sheffield City Council must resign over revelations that she hosted a lockdown party, a former leader of the council has said.
Kate Josephs, who led the government's Covid-19 taskforce, held leaving drinks in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, it emerged on Friday.
Lord Paul Scriven, Lib Dem leader of Sheffield Council from 2008 to 2011, said Ms Josephs must now stand down.
He said her admission left him in "disbelief and anger".
Ms Josephs served as director general of the taskforce responsible for drawing up coronavirus restrictions from July 2020 until she became chief executive of Sheffield City Council the following December.
She said she was "truly sorry" for joining the drinks reception which is understood to be among the events being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
Ms Josephs said she was co-operating fully with the investigation into gatherings in government buildings.
At the time of her Cabinet Office departure London was subject to restrictions preventing most indoor mixing between those from different households.
"Ms Josephs was the most senior civil servant leading the national Covid taskforce," Lord Scriven said.
"She pre-organised a drinks party on the day 567 people died."
Lord Scriven said the chief executive had "undermined the name of the city" and "whenever she says something to support Sheffield's fight against Covid or the NHS, no-one will believe her".
He added: "I have written to Ms Josephs asking her to step down."
On Friday, Ms Josephs posted an apology for her actions on Twitter, in which she wrote: "On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that were at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office to mark my leaving the Civil Service.
"I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result."
Speaking after Ms Josephs' admission, Sheffield City Council's leader, Terry Fox, expressed his "deep disappointment... after everything Sheffield has been through during the pandemic".
"People will rightly feel angry and let down. I get that completely," he said.
He said Ms Josephs had been an "asset" to the city for the last year but stated residents' questions would have to be addressed.
