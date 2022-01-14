Empty Sheffield John Lewis to be wrapped in £100k hoarding
An "eye-catching" wrap covering an empty John Lewis building in danger of becoming an eye-sore will cost £100,000.
The Sheffield city centre site will be hidden until its long-term future is decided, the council said.
Three options for the building have been revealed in a new public consultation.
A report stated: "It will be some time before a permanent solution for the site is determined."
"In that time, the building is likely to deteriorate further and become a blight on the surrounding area," the Sheffield City Council document added.
According to the report, wraps "conceal and disguise the building whilst advertising the project and and keep the area looking bright and vibrant".
The £100,000 covering will be in place by April 2022.
The council is hoping to receive funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authorities but will use existing Heart of the City funds until then, the Local Reporting Democracy Service said.
John Lewis closed the store in March 2021, partly due to pressures caused by the pandemic.
Long-term options for the empty building include reusing the existing structure, demolishing the building to provide a large public space or replacing it with a smaller building and connected public space.
