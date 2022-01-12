BBC News

South Yorkshire Police appeal after pedestrian killed by car in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said the man was killed at the junction of Haugh Road and Green Rise in Rotherham

Police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash in which a 43-year-old pedestrian was killed.

The man was hit by a blue Skoda travelling along Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, near Rotherham, at about 13:30 GMT on Friday 7 December.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Rotherham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the Skoda driving in the area before the incident.

