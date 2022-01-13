Fatjon Oruci: Fourth murder arrest after New Year's Day killing
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Rotherham on New Year's Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, died on Doncaster Road at about 01:20 GMT having been beaten and stabbed.
A 33-year-old Rotherham man was arrested on Wednesday and has been released under investigation, South Yorkshire Police said.
Three people previously arrested have been released and are no longer being treated as suspects.
Mr Oruci, from London, died from "catastrophic injuries" following violent disorder, police added.
