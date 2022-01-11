South Yorkshire Stagecoach bus driver strike suspended
- Published
Bus drivers in South Yorkshire have suspended their strike after talks over a new pay deal, bus operator Stagecoach has said.
Drivers in Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield started industrial action earlier this month, claiming they were the "lowest paid in the region".
Stagecoach said it had negotiated an "agreement on a way forward for pay" with the Unite union.
The proposed pay deal will now be voted on by drivers.
Unite regional officer Phil Bown said the result of the ballots are expected early next week.
"Stagecoach bus services across South Yorkshire will resume as normal from Thursday," he added.
More than 560 bus workers were involved in the dispute after 95% of Unite members voted for "indefinite all-out strike action" in a ballot last month.
Unite said drivers in Sheffield earned £10.52 an hour and those in Barnsley and Rotherham earned £10.80, but they should earn at least £11.40 an hour.
Talks to end the dispute have been taking place through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).
On Monday, talks at ACAS led to a deal with drivers at the Barnsley and Rotherham depots. Further talks on Tuesday saw an agreement with staff at the Ecclesfield and Holbrook depots in Sheffield.
Phil Medlicott, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said he was pleased about the result of the "constructive talks".
"We have been working tirelessly to agree a deal so that we can get services restored for customers," he said.
"We hope that the efforts that have been made over the last couple of days by both sides will result in a full settlement."
The company had been running several services on reduced timetables during the strike.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.