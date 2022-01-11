South Yorkshire metalworking firms targeted in safety operation
Metalworking businesses in South Yorkshire will be the focus of more safety inspections after an "alarming rise" in serious and fatal incidents.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said 12 deaths and 594 serious injuries had been recorded in Sheffield and Rotherham firms since 2014.
The rate of incidents had accelerated since 2017, the body said.
Firms which used welding and metalworking fluids would be the focus of the clampdown, it added.
An HSE spokesperson said exposure to welding fumes or specialist liquids could cause a range of lung diseases, including cancer.
During the week-long operation, which started on Monday 10 January, inspectors are due to visit more than 70 businesses identified as operating in a high-risk sector or performing poorly.
The businesses span metal fabrication, engineering, general manufacturing, waste and recycling, the government agency said.
The HSE's Andrew Denison said: "South Yorkshire has a fine tradition in metal fabrication and manufacturing, we just need to ensure the innovation continues to extend to safe working practice."
Businesses needed to demonstrate they were managing risks to protect workers or they could face an enforcement notice or prosecution, the spokesperson added.
