Danny Irons death: Man jailed for life over fatal stabbing
- Published
A cannabis farmer has been jailed for life for murdering a man over fears he was planning to steal his crop.
Ross Turton, 30, stabbed Danny Irons, 32, with a fishing knife in Fretson Road South, Sheffield, in April 2021.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Turton, who had been growing cannabis at a nearby property, thought Mr Irons was intending to steal the drugs.
Turton, of Daneswood Avenue, Sheffield, was jailed for a least 25 years after being convicted of murder at trial.
Father-of-three Mr Irons was attacked in a park off Fretson Road South, in the Manor area of the city, in the early hours of 17 April.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered an 7in (18cm) stab wound, which fractured his rib and pierced his heart and both lungs.
The court heard Turton attacked Mr Irons after spotting him on security cameras outside his cannabis farm.
Judge Roger Thomas QC said Mr Irons suffered "catastrophic and unsurvivable injuries".
In a victim impact statement Mr Irons' mother said the family had lost a "much-loved" son and father.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said: "This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime.
"Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton's actions for the rest of their lives."
A second man, 29-year-old Daniel Chadwick, of Melville Drive, Sheffield, was found not guilty of murder.
