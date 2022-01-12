Sheffield couple found guilty of imprisoning autistic son
- Published
A mother who kept her starving autistic son locked in a "disgusting" attic bedroom has been found guilty with her husband of false imprisonment.
Matthew Langley, 22, was "close to death" inside the vomit and faeces-covered room, severely dehydrated and weighing just six stone (39kg).
Lorna Hewitt, 43, and husband Craig Hewitt denied keeping him captive at their Sheffield home for seven months.
But both were found guilty following a trial at the city's crown court.
The pair, of Walkley Road, were also found guilty of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.
Following the verdicts, Judge Slater told the pair to expect a "prison sentence of some length".
Jurors heard the 22-year-old, who also had learning difficulties and suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, double incontinence and arthritis, had become so extremely malnourished and dehydrated that his "life was in the balance" by the time he was found on 2 June 2020.
Paramedics called out when Matthew was reported to have collapsed alerted police, who found faeces and vomit over the floor, bedding, and dormer window, prosecutors said.