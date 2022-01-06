Pensioners robbed at knifepoint by masked men in Sheffield home
A couple returning from an antiques fair with valuable items were robbed at knifepoint by a gang of masked men.
The man and woman, in their 70s, were unloading their car when they were attacked at their home on Mansfield Road, Swallownest, Sheffield.
The man was hit in the face and body while the woman suffered hand injuries during the attack on 27 December.
They had been at an antiques fair at Doncaster Racecourse earlier that day.
The suspects, who are thought to have travelled in a white hatchback, made off with a large amount of jewellery and cash, police said.
Some of it was later recovered in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.
Police want to speak to anyone who was offered gold sovereign coins for sale or who saw suspicious activity at the antiques fair.
Officers have also appealed for any dashcam footage of vehicles being driven suspiciously around Stone Hill Drive, Swallownest at around 16:40 GMT on 27 December.
