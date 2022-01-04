Rotherham: Third person arrested over street death
- Published
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unconscious in the street in the early hours of New Year's Day.
South Yorkshire Police said the man died at the scene after being found at about 01:20 GMT on Doncaster Road in Rotherham.
A 23-year-old arrested man from Rotherham remains in police custody.
A 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman arrested in London have been released under investigation.
Formal identification is yet to take place with inquiries continuing, South Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.