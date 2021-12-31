New Year Honours: 'Captain Tobias', 11, from Sheffield receives BEM
A South Yorkshire fundraiser has said he was "chuffed to bits" after finding out he was the youngest person ever to feature in the New Year Honours.
Tobias Weller, 11, from Sheffield, who has cerebral palsy and autism, is to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM).
He was nicknamed "Captain" after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to raise money during pandemic lockdowns.
"Captain Tobias" said he cannot wait for a chance to meet the Queen at a royal garden party.
He completed his latest challenge - an Ironman - in September and has raised more than £157,000 for Paces School, where he is a student, and The Children's Hospital Charity, in his home town.
Tobias said: "My mum told me about the honour on Christmas day and I thought 'wow, I'm actually going to get an honour from Her Majesty the Queen'.
"I'm chuffed to bits to be the youngest recipient of such an incredible honour."
Tobias and his mother, Ruth Garbutt, have been told he is the youngest recipient of the BEM on record and that appears to make him the youngest ever in the honours list.
Tobias said: "I will receive the medal from the Lord Lieutenant at a local ceremony but I'll also be invited to attend a royal garden party."
He previously won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event and met the 100-year-old.
His latest fundraising effort is to be a sponsored walk called 'T In The Park', and he also starts secondary school in September.
Ms Garbutt said: "I'm so pleased for him. Tobias works hard every single day of his life and he's done so much fundraising and it's been recognised beautifully.
"I'm a little bit overwhelmed."
