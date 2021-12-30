Macaulay Byrne named as Sheffield Boxing Day stabbing victim
A man who was stabbed to death in a pub on Boxing Day has been named.
Macaulay Byrne, 26, also known as Corey, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, at about 22:00 GMT.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple stab wounds and the case is being treated as murder.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin, said his death was believed to be an "isolated incident with no risk to the wider community".
The detective said the investigation was continuing "at pace, with specialist officers deployed to locate the suspects".
He added: "I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us.
"If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously."
