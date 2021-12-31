Sheffield hospital visits stopped due to spread of Omicron
Visiting has been stopped at hospitals in Sheffield because of a rise in the number of people bringing in Covid.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust said due to the rapid spread of Omicron it had seen transmission on its sites linked to people visiting patients.
It said the ban was a temporary move to protect patients, some of whom were vulnerable or immuno-compromised.
In exceptional cases, such as end of life care, visiting arrangements would be allowed, the trust added.
Chief nurse Chris Morley said: "Sadly, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is now spreading rapidly in the local community.
"Whilst we have been trying to maintain some visiting because we realise how important this is to patients and relatives, unfortunately the increase in cases does now pose a greater risk of our patients acquiring the virus."
The nurse said patients already had access to free wi-fi and iPads but it would explore other options too.
The trust, which includes the city's Northern General and Royal Hallamshire hospitals, said that "in exceptional circumstances", such as end-of-life care, visiting arrangements could be made by contacting the ward directly.
For women in labour, one birthing partner or nominated person will be allowed to be present at the Jessop Wing maternity unit.
Meanwhile, Rotherham Hospital has also banned visits as the area has the highest community infection rate in South Yorkshire, and one of the highest across Yorkshire and the Humber.
Victoria Hazeldine, deputy chief nurse at the Trust, said: "The welfare of our patients, their families and our staff is our top priority."
