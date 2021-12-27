Rotherham man jailed for 'sustained' rape of child
- Published
A man has been jailed for 18 years after admitting repeatedly raping a child "up to five times a week".
Philip Nichols, 38, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, abused the girl between March 2020 and July 2021.
Police said he carried out "abhorrent, prolonged rape" more than 100 times, until the girl confided in a family member and Nichols was arrested.
He admitted multiple counts of rape and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 December.
Nichols was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life and there is an indefinite restraining order in place preventing him from ever contacting his victim.
Police said Nichols had told the girl that if she did not have sex with him, he would kill someone she loved.
He was arrested on 7 October and admitted his crimes in interview. He was charged the following day.
Det Con Emma Blackburn said: "This is a horrific case that has involved the sustained abuse of a young girl.
"Nobody should ever have to suffer the way this girl has suffered, and no length of sentence feels like justice.
"I can only hope the victim can take some comfort that Nichols will never be able to harm her again and I can only commend her bravery and strength that has led to this result."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.