Lorry driver killed in four-vehicle Goldthorpe bypass crash
- Published
An HGV driver has died in a Christmas Eve collision involving two lorries and two cars in South Yorkshire.
A second lorry driver was in a "serious condition" in hospital after the crash on the A635 Goldthorpe bypass on Friday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
The occupants of both cars suffered minor injuries.
The dead driver's family was being supported by specially-trained officers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
