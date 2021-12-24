Trinity Academy: Plans revealed for delayed Barnsley school
- Published
Plans for a new 900-place school in Barnsley have been revealed after construction delays forced pupils to be taught elsewhere.
Trinity Academy was expected to open in September, but in May it was revealed work was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The school's first intake is currently learning at the former Barnsley College site Eastgate House in the town centre.
Planners said the school will meet "a critical shortfall" in school places.
The new secondary school is set to be built on the site of the NHS Keresforth Centre, which is due to be demolished.
The 17-acre site will include a synthetic turf pitch, grass football pitch and playing fields which will be available for community use outside of school hours, according to planning documents.
Officials also said a "dedicated and generous area" for pick up and drop off, will be built in a bid to "avoid disruption on the local public highway".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.