Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes: Father admits dog attack death charge
A father has admitted to being in charge of an out-of-control dog that killed his 12-day-old baby.
Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled by a Chow Chow cross at his home in Welfare Road, Doncaster, in September.
Father Stephen Joynes, 36, and mother Abigail Ellis, 28, were accused of an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Joynes admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court. The couple will appear on 11 February, when prosecutors will make a decision on Ms Ellis's case.
Both defendants had previously denied one count each of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.
They were released on unconditional bail until the next hearing.
