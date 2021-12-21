Sheffield carol singers welcome back tradition after 'hollow' 2021
The return of traditional carol performances this Christmas feels like "coming home", singers in Sheffield have said.
Choirs were unable to meet in 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions, with some moving outdoors this winter due to the rise in the Omicron variant.
Kate Caroe, director of Steel City Choristers, said last year felt "hollow".
But 2021 would be "natural and familiar and beautiful," she added.
The 46-year-old said: "[Last year] felt hollow, whereas it feels like a richer experience of Christmas, having music [be] part of it."
Steel City Choristers formed in 2020 when Sheffield Cathedral choir was suddenly disbanded, but were unable to sing due to rules around coronavirus.
Since restrictions eased, the choir has performed in pubs, churches and for a fundraising service at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Ms Caroe, who also sings with her husband, daughter and four sons, posted family performances online during the lockdown under the name of the "Caroe-navirus Singers".
Joanne Jubb, of the Royal Hotel in Dungworth, Sheffield, said carols had been sung at the pub from Armistice Day in November until Boxing Day for more than 20 years and were "joyous" experiences.
"In normal times pre-Covid they're queueing out the door before we open up," Ms Jubb said.
"Everybody's missed it. People from all over the world come and sing with us.
"I think the lockdown proved [people need it], it's just so joyous, it gets you in that spirit of Christmas."
Ms Caroe said Christmas carols were an important tradition which brought people together and created community.
"It's really important for good emotional health and giving you a sense of perspective on life."
