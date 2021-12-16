Sheffield man found guilty after two drive-by shootings
- Published
A man has been found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life after two drive-by shootings last year.
Joshua Mottershead, 22 of St Aiden's Avenue, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody by the court and is to be sentenced on 17 January.
The court heard that a baby sleeping in its pram below one window that was hit was showered with glass in the shooting.
On the evening of Tuesday 30 June 2020, police received calls after bullets were fired through the windows of a house on Errington Avenue.
At another address in nearby Aylward Road bullets were also fired through a living room window.
Children were inside at both addresses.
Det Supt Paul Murphy, Head of the Armed Crime Team, said: "Innocent families were caught up in a dispute about organised criminality and at the second property a baby was sleeping in its pram directly below the window that was shot at.
It is nothing short of a miracle no-one was injured."
Det Supt Murphy said Mottershead had bought the vehicle on social media just days before the shootings.
"He did try and conceal his identity by providing a fake name on the papers, unfortunately he gave his actual address and date of birth", he added.
Mottershead was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder, and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Soon after leaving the second property, a pre-arranged plan to destroy the vehicle used in the shooting was led by Demi Dunford.
Dunford, 25, of Derby Street, Sheffield pleaded guilty in November 2021 to perverting the course of justice, for her role in the car being burned out.
She was found not guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and not guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Molly Mayer, 22, of Callow Drive, Sheffield, also pleaded guilty at a hearing in November, to perverting the Course of justice.
Mottershead, Mayer, Dunford were all remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 17 January 2022.
As will a fourth person, Jason Brough, 51, of Kent Road, Sheffield who had previously admitted arson at an earlier hearing.
Niki Haycock, 23 of Ironside Close, Sheffield was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
A previous trial had been held in January but the jury was discharged due to COVID restrictions.