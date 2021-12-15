Antony Sumner death: Teenager charged with street stabbing murder
- Published
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a street attack.
Antony Sumner was fatally wounded in Windy House Lane, Sheffield, just before midnight on 29 July.
The 15-year-old has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and is due to appear at Sheffield youth court on Thursday.
Another man, Richard Sampson, 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, has also been charged with Mr Sumner's murder.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.